Celer Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $43.91 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $250.61 million and $43.91 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Celer Network has traded down 28.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Celer Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0384 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Celer Network

Celer Network is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,521,854,190 coins. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Buying and Selling Celer Network

