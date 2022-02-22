Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cellebrite DI Ltd. provides digital intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors. Cellebrite DI Ltd., formerly known as TWC Tech Holdings II Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Several other analysts have also commented on CLBT. Cowen decreased their price target on Cellebrite DI from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.21.

CLBT stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.10. The company had a trading volume of 163,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,776. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.03. Cellebrite DI has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth about $9,453,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

