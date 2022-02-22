Celtic (LON:CCP) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $101.34

Celtic plc (LON:CCP)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 101.34 ($1.38) and traded as high as GBX 109 ($1.48). Celtic shares last traded at GBX 109 ($1.48), with a volume of 85 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Celtic from GBX 143 ($1.94) to GBX 156 ($2.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Get Celtic alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £99.18 million and a PE ratio of 7.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 101.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 103.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It sells tickets for matches played at the Celtic Park; provides match day and non-match day catering and banqueting services; operates visitor centers and soccer schools, as well as Celtic TV; and rents the Celtic Park for football and non-football events.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celtic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celtic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.