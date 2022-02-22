Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.50 price target on the construction company’s stock.
According to Zacks, “Cementos Pacasmayo is a cement company engaged in the distribution and selling of cement and cement-related materials, such as concrete blocks and ready-mix concrete in the North region of Peru. The Company also produces and sells quicklime for use in mining. Cementos Pacasmayo is based in Santiago de Surco, Peru. “
Shares of CPAC stock opened at $6.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $575.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.33. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $9.02.
About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.
Cementos Pacasmayo SAA engages in the production and market of cement, quicklime, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete, and Blocks; Construction Supplies; Quicklime; and Other. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (CPAC)
- 3 Stellar S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
- The Purely Technical Reason To Buy Kraft-Heinz Now
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (CPAC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.