Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.50 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cementos Pacasmayo is a cement company engaged in the distribution and selling of cement and cement-related materials, such as concrete blocks and ready-mix concrete in the North region of Peru. The Company also produces and sells quicklime for use in mining. Cementos Pacasmayo is based in Santiago de Surco, Peru. “

Get Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. alerts:

Shares of CPAC stock opened at $6.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $575.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.33. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $9.02.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,739 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.11% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA engages in the production and market of cement, quicklime, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete, and Blocks; Construction Supplies; Quicklime; and Other. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (CPAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.