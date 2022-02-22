CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.83.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNP. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 335.5% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Command Bank grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1,427.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNP traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.15. The stock had a trading volume of 194,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,228,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.93. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $28.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day moving average is $26.65.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 44.74%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

