Centiva Capital LP Buys New Stake in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 11,778 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 15,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.10.

In other news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 1,000,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $1,240,911.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 669,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $1,010,919.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ardelyx stock opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.77. Ardelyx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.94.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

