Centiva Capital LP Buys Shares of 17,034 Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC purchased a new position in Gerdau during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in Gerdau during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Gerdau by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gerdau during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000.
Shares of Gerdau stock opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.49. Gerdau S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average of $5.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Gerdau Company Profile
Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.
