Centiva Capital LP Invests $116,000 in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lufax by 463.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Lufax during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Lufax by 453.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 11,191 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Lufax during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lufax by 100.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lufax stock opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.13. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

LU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.74.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

