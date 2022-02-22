Centiva Capital LP Purchases Shares of 10,112 Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 33.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 12,767 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 120,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 23,142 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRNE opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $14.04.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRNE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

