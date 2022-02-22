CertiK (CTK) Trading 20.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, CertiK has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. CertiK has a total market cap of $72.16 million and approximately $12.06 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CertiK coin can now be purchased for $1.05 or 0.00002785 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00042850 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.05 or 0.06854846 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,834.03 or 0.99977334 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00046572 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00049951 BTC.

CertiK Coin Profile

CertiK’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 68,465,007 coins. CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

