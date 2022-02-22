Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 19,176 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 19,176 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 584.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $46.76 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.26. The company has a market capitalization of $211.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.28.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

