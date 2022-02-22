Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 5,527 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $12,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,495.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,354,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,375,000 after buying an additional 1,269,248 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,376,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,892,000 after buying an additional 802,664 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7,401.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 683,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,996,000 after buying an additional 674,084 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,843,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,867,000 after buying an additional 651,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,422,000 after buying an additional 563,627 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $128.36 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.52 and its 200 day moving average is $139.03.

