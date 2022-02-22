Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $10.37 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 165,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,232,000 after acquiring an additional 19,081 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 81,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,960,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 20,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.45.

NYSE IBM opened at $122.93 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $110.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 103.31%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

