Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 48,452 Shares of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,452 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 9.37% of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF worth $16,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of AUSF stock opened at $30.18 on Tuesday. Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.68.

Get Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.