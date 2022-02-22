Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,587 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of W. P. Carey worth $8,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,324,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,106,000 after buying an additional 380,117 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,565,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,382,000 after buying an additional 58,324 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,521,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,164,000 after buying an additional 22,144 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,374,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,368,000 after buying an additional 46,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 12.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,273,000 after buying an additional 139,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

NYSE WPC opened at $75.93 on Tuesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.12 and a fifty-two week high of $83.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.49 and a 200-day moving average of $77.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.055 dividend. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 171.54%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.