Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 87.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,687 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $7,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 295.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 328.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 131.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC remained flat at $$152.73 during trading on Tuesday. 2,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,135. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.91. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $131.85 and a 1-year high of $170.00.

