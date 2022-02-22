Cetera Advisors LLC Has $10.78 Million Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,280,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,791 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Annaly Capital Management worth $10,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 621,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 42,525 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 15,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 74,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

NLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.61%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 45.36%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

