Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,116 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $7,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 51.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $62.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.38. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $53.62 and a twelve month high of $68.86.

