Cetera Investment Advisers Has $9.30 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,059 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in NIKE were worth $9,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,773,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,537 shares of company stock worth $16,712,912. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.24. 97,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,154,044. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.44 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $221.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.32.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

