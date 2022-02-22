Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,721 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $14,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Erste Group lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.36.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $228,162.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 74,021 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $12,010,647.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 421,634 shares of company stock valued at $58,003,916. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $115.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.36.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

