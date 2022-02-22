Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 11,441 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,441 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $11,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $39,054,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,162,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,027,000 after acquiring an additional 46,015 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,384,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,394,000 after acquiring an additional 823,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $693,000.

NASDAQ VMBS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.19. 1,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,638. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.83. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $51.02 and a 52 week high of $53.88.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

