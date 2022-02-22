CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,556 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 69,450 shares.The stock last traded at $9.81 and had previously closed at $9.80.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the second quarter valued at $97,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the third quarter valued at $105,000. 49.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.
