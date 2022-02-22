Chainswap Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.05 Million (ASAP)

Chainswap (CURRENCY:ASAP) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 22nd. Over the last week, Chainswap has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chainswap has a market cap of $1.05 million and $22,958.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainswap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0579 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chainswap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003820 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00036656 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00108119 BTC.

About Chainswap

Chainswap (ASAP) is a coin. Its launch date was April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,110,866 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

Chainswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chainswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.