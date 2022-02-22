ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Lifted to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.44% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

ChampionX stock opened at $20.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 3.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.28. ChampionX has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. ChampionX had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 3.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ChampionX will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 22,940.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 236.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

