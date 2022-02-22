ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Gap Up to $20.79

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.79, but opened at $21.55. ChampionX shares last traded at $21.44, with a volume of 7,138 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. ChampionX had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 22,940.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 236.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

