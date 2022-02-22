ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Needham & Company LLC

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 73.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CHPT. Piper Sandler cut their price target on ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChargePoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.47.

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average of $20.17. ChargePoint has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $38.50.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.26 million. The firm’s revenue was up 188.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChargePoint news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $56,256.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 479,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $9,933,603.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,029,688 shares of company stock worth $20,775,052 over the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 236.7% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 2,121.7% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 202.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 491.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

