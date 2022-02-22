Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.76. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $58.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.28.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 26.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 18,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $56,803.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 16,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.78 per share, for a total transaction of $47,232.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 100,082 shares of company stock worth $277,890. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 32,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 11,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 196.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 22,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

