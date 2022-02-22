Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.71 Per Share

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.71 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.54 EPS.

CRL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

Shares of CRL opened at $293.61 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $259.02 and a 12-month high of $460.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $341.67 and its 200 day moving average is $386.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRL. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

