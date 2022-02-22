Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $11.57 Million Stock Holdings in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 820,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 87,792 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 1.84% of Glatfelter worth $11,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carlson Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Glatfelter by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 2,355,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,218,000 after purchasing an additional 663,410 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Glatfelter by 186.9% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 433,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 282,130 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Glatfelter by 8.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,166,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,643,000 after acquiring an additional 259,388 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Glatfelter by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,746,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,310,000 after buying an additional 154,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Glatfelter by 98.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 198,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 98,349 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Glatfelter news, CEO Dante C. Parrini purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $134,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Glatfelter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of GLT opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $625.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.94. Glatfelter Co. has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $18.74.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Glatfelter had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.85%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Glatfelter’s payout ratio is presently 350.02%.

Glatfelter Company Profile

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

