Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $12.74 Million Stock Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,197 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Fabrinet worth $12,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FN. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fabrinet by 57.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Fabrinet by 50.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 210,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,583,000 after purchasing an additional 71,055 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Fabrinet by 135.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 26,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Fabrinet by 34.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 478,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,080,000 after purchasing an additional 123,453 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $104,094.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet stock opened at $101.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.88. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $77.30 and a 52 week high of $126.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.96 and a 200-day moving average of $107.89.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.71.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

