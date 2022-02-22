Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 6,275 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,205 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,275 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $10,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 24.5% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 7,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 100,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,989,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 98,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at about $34,764,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 7.6% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on VMC. Wolfe Research began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stephens raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.53.

VMC opened at $185.31 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $157.80 and a 12 month high of $213.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.78 and a 200 day moving average of $189.78. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

