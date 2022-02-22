Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 9,166 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,166 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.18% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $8,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 48,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 853,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,689,000 after acquiring an additional 39,561 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 342.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 9,058 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,063 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,095,263.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.60 per share, with a total value of $618,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

THG opened at $139.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.96 and a 52 week high of $144.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

THG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.80.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

