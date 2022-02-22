Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Trims Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,197 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $7,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in CMS Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on CMS shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.09.

CMS opened at $62.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.45. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $65.79.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.29%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 39.48%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

