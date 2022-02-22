Chia Network Market Cap Reaches $241.16 Million (XCH)

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. One Chia Network coin can currently be bought for $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chia Network has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. Chia Network has a market cap of $241.16 million and $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00043477 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,508.18 or 0.06837352 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,620.44 or 0.99827915 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00046744 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00049901 BTC.

Chia Network Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Buying and Selling Chia Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chia Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

