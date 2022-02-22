CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) PT Lowered to C$32.00 at BMO Capital Markets

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CI Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.06.

Shares of NYSE CIXX traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,374. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.87. CI Financial has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $24.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CI Financial by 50.5% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,086,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,018,000 after purchasing an additional 364,200 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in CI Financial by 24,166.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 72,500 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in CI Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 492,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in CI Financial by 19.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 791,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,550,000 after purchasing an additional 127,063 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CI Financial by 8.6% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,959,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,943,000 after purchasing an additional 234,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

