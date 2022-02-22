CIMB Group Holdings Berhad (OTCMKTS:CIMDF) Shares Down 2.9%

CIMB Group Holdings Berhad (OTCMKTS:CIMDF) shares traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.18. 7,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 350% from the average session volume of 1,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.13.
About CIMB Group Holdings Berhad (OTCMKTS:CIMDF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CIMB Group Holdings Berhad (CIMDF)
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
Receive News & Ratings for CIMB Group Holdings Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIMB Group Holdings Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.