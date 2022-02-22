Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Receives $129.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $125.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.91. Cincinnati Financial has a twelve month low of $95.06 and a twelve month high of $129.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 30.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth $44,935,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 210.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,636,000 after acquiring an additional 343,127 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,903,000 after acquiring an additional 270,334 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,349,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,139,000 after purchasing an additional 203,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,981,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,141,000 after acquiring an additional 200,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

