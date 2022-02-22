Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 88.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CNK. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

CNK stock traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $16.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,018,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,413. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average is $17.63. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.37.

In related news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $145,542.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

