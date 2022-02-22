Citigroup Inc. Acquires 919 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNOM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VNOM shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.43.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $58,336.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $37,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VNOM opened at $26.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.60 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.91 and a 200 day moving average of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Viper Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $14.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.38.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.