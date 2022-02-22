Citigroup Inc. Has $79,000 Stock Holdings in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 97.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in AxoGen were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 9.9% in the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 11,722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 266.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 21.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 206,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 36,566 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AxoGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 42.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 213,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 63,494 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of AXGN stock opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. AxoGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.15 million, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

AxoGen Profile

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

