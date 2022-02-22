Citigroup Inc. Has $84,000 Holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) by 107.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,367,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,548,000 after purchasing an additional 30,762 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after acquiring an additional 25,503 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.9% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 459,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 17,419 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 295,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 48.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $818.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $48.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.15 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 33.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CFB shares. Raymond James upped their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB).

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.