Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,570 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Natura &Co were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Natura &Co by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. 3.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Natura &Co stock opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $23.73.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Natura &Co from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natura &Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

