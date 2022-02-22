Citigroup Inc. Makes New $89,000 Investment in Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Archaea Energy in the third quarter valued at $374,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archaea Energy during the third quarter worth about $189,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $374,000. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 656,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $11,780,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:LFG opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.45. Archaea Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $22.01.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LFG. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Archaea Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archaea Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

About Archaea Energy

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.

