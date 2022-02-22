Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Citizens from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Citizens alerts:

CIA opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.98. Citizens has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $7.06.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens by 76.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Citizens by 173.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 8,012 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Citizens during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Citizens by 17.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. 22.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citizens

Citizens, Inc (Austin, Texas) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.