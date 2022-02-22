Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Citizens from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
CIA opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.98. Citizens has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $7.06.
About Citizens
Citizens, Inc (Austin, Texas) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S.
