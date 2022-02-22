ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded ClearOne from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Get ClearOne alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRO opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.15. The company has a market cap of $17.84 million, a P/E ratio of 95.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ClearOne has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $4.28.

In other news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley bought 1,538,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,999.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,592,337 shares of company stock worth $2,073,128. 6.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLRO. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in ClearOne by 5,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 206,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ClearOne by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 641,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 245,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ClearOne during the third quarter valued at $851,000. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ClearOne

ClearOne, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.