CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.35 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of CNH Industrial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.56.

NYSE CNHI opened at $15.71 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.42. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.90.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth $2,728,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 28.8% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 66,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 14,889 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 148.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,177,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,684,000 after acquiring an additional 703,430 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 14.6% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 370,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 47,135 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 445.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 118,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 97,017 shares during the period. 35.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

