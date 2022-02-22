Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Colfax stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77. Colfax has a 52 week low of $39.46 and a 52 week high of $54.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 58.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13.

In other Colfax news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $192,613.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $104,884.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 152,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Colfax by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 552,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,421,000 after purchasing an additional 15,316 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Colfax in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colfax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

