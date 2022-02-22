Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 93.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Shares of COLL stock opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $751.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.53. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $26.90.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 5,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $104,352.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

