Colony Group LLC Acquires 1,507 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 125,601 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.8% of Colony Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $43,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.8% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 122,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,909,000 after buying an additional 14,944 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 18.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 755,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $275,694,000 after buying an additional 119,452 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 39.2% in the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the second quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MA traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $370.53. 61,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,385,667. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $306.00 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $366.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total transaction of $57,826,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 844,466 shares of company stock valued at $298,977,897 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $430.50.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

