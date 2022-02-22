Colony Group LLC Has $68.71 Million Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Colony Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Colony Group LLC owned 0.40% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $68,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,788,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,593,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,224,000 after purchasing an additional 453,158 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,868,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 913,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,673,000 after purchasing an additional 146,150 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 150.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,161,000 after purchasing an additional 119,062 shares during the period.

Shares of VXF traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,626. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.25. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $152.52 and a twelve month high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

